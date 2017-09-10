Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof to be open during Sunday's Falcons-Packers game

ATLANTA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials announced Sunday night that the roof would be open during next week's Atlanta Falcons home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

This will be the time that the stadium's retractable roof will be open in the new facility, and the first time the Falcons have played an open-air game in the city in 25 years.

The last time the Falcons played an outside game in Atlanta was Dec. 15, 1991, before they moved into the then-new Georgia Dome in 1992.

The roof will be open, weather permitting, for the game, which is set for Sunday at 8:30 pm, and which can be seen on 11Alive.

