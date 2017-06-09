Michael Vick, Roddy White to officially retire during ceremony with Atlanta Falcons

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White and quarterback Michael Vick are honored during halftime of the Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- Michael Vick and Roddy White will officially retire from the NFL during a ceremony put on by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Friday.

The team will hold a ceremony on Monday afternoon that will include the Falcons owner Arthur Blank and honor the team's former greats who were with the Falcons for a combined 16 seasons.

“We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family,” Blank said in a statement through the team. "Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city and we are thrilled to be able to honor both Roddy and Michael’s wishes to retire as Falcons, and celebrate their careers.”

Neither Vick nor White will sign a contract to officially join the team before Monday's ceremony.

“We do not need a contract in place to consider them a part of our family and honor their decision to retire as a Falcon,” Blank said.

Rumors had been circulating that Vick would sign a 1-day contract to retire with the team, but Vick told 11Alive that discussions had not produced anything.

Vick was the No. 1 overall pick by the Falcons in 2001, and the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback threw for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns in six seasons with the Falcons.

In 2007, Vick was indicted and served 21 months in prison after he was found to have been part of an illegal dog fighting operation in Virginia for more than 6 years. He returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick hasn't played an NFL game since 2015.

Atlanta has been more welcoming of Vick, recently. He was in attendance for the Falcons' final regular season NFL game at the Georgia Dome and received a loud ovation. No one could be sure of the reception he would receive after how things in Atlanta ended.

"It’s just everything coming back around full circle. I think that that’s what life is all about," Vick recently said to 11Alive. "Getting a chance to make amends on things that you may have always wanted to happen for yourself, personal goals. This is just one of them. I’m just glad there’s some people that are trying to make this happen for me."

White played 10 seasons with the Falcons before getting cut in 2016. The four-time Pro Bowler joined Johns Creek High School's coaching staff this season. He's the Falcons all-time leading receiver with 10,863 yards. He had 63 touchdown receptions in his career. He told 11Alive last month that he wasn't planning any sort of comeback.

"There's not going to be a comeback for me. I'm not training to get ready for another NFL season," White said, laughing at the thought. "I knew once I said I was going to retire from this game, that was going to be it for me. I love working with kids. I've always been that way. I'm just trying to get these guys as ready to play as possible."

