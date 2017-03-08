Atlanta Braves and SunTrust Park announce first summer concerts

A tour of SunTrust Park on March 8, 2017 (Photo: 11Alive News)

ATLANTA. -- The first few postgame concerts for the Atlanta Braves have been announced.

Jake Owens, MC Hammer and Fitz and the Tantrums are slotted to play for the summer series. And keep in mind these concerts come free with the ticket purchase..

Owens is the first up on Saturday, June 10 following the Braves game against the Mets. MC Hammer plays on Saturday, August 19 as part of the annual Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend. Fitz and the Tantrums play on Saturday, September 23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10.

