Braves to dedicate SunTrust Park to first, top African-American in baseball

ATLANTA – Hall of Famer, Bill Lucas started his 20-year career with the Atlanta Braves as a player in the minor leagues and ended it as a legacy.

Because of his historical reputation with the organization, top Braves officials will host a dedication at the new SunTrust Park on Thursday with Lucas’ wife, Rubye and daughter, Wonya.

Seven years after joining the Braves, Lucas moved into the organization’s front office in 1965, taking on the role of general manager. Eventually he would serve as the vice president of player personnel—earning him the title of highest-ranking African-American in the MLB. He was just 41 years old when he took on his top role with the Braves.

Over the years, he drafted players like Dale Murphy and Bob Horner, and hired Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox.

In 1979, the then-43-year-old died from a massive cerebral hemorrhage caused from an aneurysm.

