Commuter Dude: Braves partner with WAZE to guide fans to ball park

The people behind the Braves transportation plan at SunTrust park are urging fans to buy tickets and parking ahead of each game, and to take advantage of the team’s unique partnership with the traffic app WAZE.

COBB CO., Ga – The people behind the Braves transportation plan at SunTrust park are urging fans to buy tickets and parking ahead of each game, and to take advantage of the team’s unique partnership with the traffic app WAZE.

“It’s something that we’ve never been able to do certainly in the past at Turner Field, and I don’t believe any of the other professional sports teams have the ability to provide that level of detail,” said Mike Plant, Braves President of Development.

The Braves are making more than 11,000 parking spaces available around SunTrust Park, more than fan found at Turner Field. Fans who purchase tickets and parking ahead of the game will get an exact address for their parking lot. Some spaces will be available right beside the ballpark, but there are also many off sight. The Braves are leasing spaces at nearby office buildings.

WAZE will provide precise directions to the address for each parking lot. Cobb County’s DOT will provide WAZE with data so the app can change your route if necessary.

“If there’s an accident on the road or some other type of impediment, it’s updated real info, and will get you there the most efficient way,” says Plant.

In the coming weeks, the Major League Baseball ballpark app will provide access to tickets, parking, and connect with WAZE so everything is in one place.

The Braves want fans to avoid driving aimlessly around SunTrust Park on game days searching for parking. That’s why they’re urging fans to buy tickets and parking prior to each game.

To find a map that shows where parking is available around SunTrust Park and the cost, click http://m.mlb.com/braves/tickets/group/parkinghere.

© 2017 WXIA-TV