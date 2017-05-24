False alarm causes panic at SunTrust Park; was Braves' response enough?

(Photo: Buchanan, Christopher)

ATLANTA -- A malfunction at SunTrust Park caused serious concern for thousands of Braves fans on Tuesday.

The issue caused an alarm to sound and the massive screen to display a message telling fans to calmly exit the stadium. On Wednesday, officials said there is absolutely nothing to worry about. But fans who were at the game said it took them a while to calm down.

It happened early in the game - the message came up on the screen telling fans to exit and not to use the elevators. On the field, some players and the umpire were clearly confused about what was going on.

So @Braves just flashed this warning in Suntrust Park ⚠️🤔⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vbIhrqE3bn — Matthew Gannon (@GannonCNN) May 24, 2017

The park tweeted that everything was fine and eventually put up the all-clear on the big screen. Announcers at the game even seemed to make light of it.

"Haha, this is good timing for that alarm," one announcer said. "It got him out of his comfort zone before the big swing."

The Braves also released a statement:

"The False Alarm at Sun Trust Park earlier was due to a malfunction. Everything is operating normally. We apologize for the inconvenience for our fans."

But for some fans, it was no laughing matter.

"All of the sudden it was really scary," Jenna Bedingfield said.

She saw the emergency evacuation message as soon as it flashed on the screen.

"In that moment, I'm on the third level and there's a whole lot of people that have to get out of the same places I would have to get out," she said.

As a season ticket holder, she attends all of the Braves home games and has never had an issue. But she said that the terrorist attack in Manchester the night before had her on edge.

"With everything that happened in Manchester the night before, as soon as something happened, my heart was in my throat," she said.

It turns out, according to Cobb County Police, that the message was put up in response to a grease fire in the Chop House kitchen.

And while the message came down quickly, it took Bedingfield some time to calm down.

"It took me a couple innings after that to really relax," she said. "To know that I'm fine and nothing is wrong."

While SunTrust Park tweeted that everything was OK and eventually posted the all-clear on the screen, Bedingfield feels like there's more the Braves could have done.

"I think they should have immediately made an announcement that this was a false alarm, we're sorry, continue playing the game," she said. "I think they should have said something immediately."

© 2017 WXIA-TV