Here's how much parking will cost at SunTrust Park

A tour of SunTrust Park on March 8, 2017 (Photo: 11Alive News)

We've already gotten a sneak peek of what SunTrust Park will look when it opens later this spring, now we know how much it'll cost to park there.

The Atlanta Braves have a released a parking map showing the various lots that will be available to park in when fans head to Suntrust Park to see the team play.

Take a look at the map below (mobile users may want to flip their phones sideways or click here:

According to information previously released, the Braves own or lease around 11,000 parking spaces around the new park. Most of the lots run between $18 and $23.

The team has encouraged fans to purchase parking at the same time they buy tickets to the game.

The Braves will also operate a shuttle service "serve key points of interest in the area, as well as Braves-managed parking lots." Click here for more information on the SunTrust Park parking plan.

