It's like the lottery but with Braves tickets

Catherine Park and Faith Abubey, WXIA 1:57 PM. EST March 10, 2017

It's been a day since the weird glitch that left so many Braves fans disappointed and ticket-less.

According to a Tweet from the Atlanta Braves, Ticketmaster's glitch with ticket sales was resolved on Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce that single-game tickets have sold out for Opening Day, Friday, April 14, at SunTrust Park. A limited number of single tickets remain for Saturday, April 15. Fans can still secure tickets to these games as part of an A-List Membership, starting with a 27-game plan. We are excited to welcome Braves Country to our new home in a few weeks and officially begin the Inaugural Season at SunTrust Park."

But it's not all doom and gloom for you Braves fans, you can totally buy single tickets for regular season games and there are only a limited amount of single tickets left for the next home game on Saturday April 15; the day after Opening Day.

So don't be discouraged and keep chopping on. 

