Security guard snatches ball from kid at Braves game

ATLANTA -- A fan's poor judgment on Wednesday got him kicked out of a game at SunTrust Park. But it's the security guard's actions that have some crying foul.

It all happened during the Pittsburgh Pirates' 12-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. But video shows there were no winners in what happened next.

The video shows the Braves' Rio Ruiz hitting a ball down the right field line. A fan dives down to scoop the ball up and immediately realizes, as security jumps the barrier, that he has done something wrong. The call was fan interference and he was escorted out of the stands.

Just moments before this, however, he hands the ball to a small boy who jumps up and down with excitement. But that moment would be short-lived. The security guard turns around and snatches the not-so-foul ball out of the child's hands.

The ousted fan can be seen pleading with the security guard to let the child have the ball but he appears to be unsuccessful. Even the commentators are heard on the video joining with the fan.

"Have some common sense there, fella, give the ball back to the young man," one announce says on-air. "Give the ball back to the kid. He's not the one that messed up."

That doesn't appear to have happened, however. Similarly, the Pirates were able to snatch a win from the Braves with a rally in the 9th, the Associated Press reports.

Game summary

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press

Gift Ngoepe doubled to drive in Andrew McCutchen for the go-ahead run before the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three straight homers during a seven-run 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-5 on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh's Jose Osuna hit a bases-loaded, two-run single off Jose Ramirez in the ninth to tie it at 5.

After Ngoepe's double, the Pirates put the game away with Josh Harrison's two-run single, followed by homers from David Freese, Osuna and Jordy Mercer - all off Josh Collmenter (0-2). Freese's homer was a two-run shot.

McCutchen snapped a 0-for-15 slump with a pinch-hit single to lead off the 10th.

The last time the Pirates hit three straight homers was Sept. 13, 2013 against the Cubs. Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer in the second.

Felipe Rivero (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

