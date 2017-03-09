There was a glitch with Braves presale tickets and people are mad

A tour of SunTrust Park on March 8, 2017 (Photo: 11Alive News)

ATLANTA -- It was a frustrating morning for Atlanta Braves fans who tried to buy tickets for the team's first regular season games at SunTrust Park.

The team offered a special pre-sale on Thursday for tickets for the team's opening weekend series against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the pre-sale code (which was made available on the team's Facebook page) didn't work due to what the team called a "Ticketmaster glitch".

By the time the situation was resolved, the tickets for opening weekend were already gone.

Making matters worse for the Braves faithful was the fact that tickets immediately popped up on secondary sales sites. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Stubhub had more than 1,400 tickets for sale, with the cheapest going for $95 (single game tickets ranged from $10 to $143 on Ticketmaster).

The team apologized on Facebook and Twitter, but that didn't exactly make things right with fans.

@Braves You need to do a better job to ensure fans get the tickets instead of bots that put them on secondary market — Taylor Clark (@T_Clark39) March 9, 2017

@Braves well, that was a waste of time. — CurvesAndCoffee ☕️ (@CurvesAndCoffee) March 9, 2017

@Braves Not right! What can you do to help those who were ready & waiting to order tickets that were sold out by time the glitch was fixed? — Christina Cannon (@cannon_cm) March 9, 2017

@Braves Lots of pissed and screwed over fans here, Braves. Way to crap the bed. — Brittany Callahan (@BrittCallie) March 9, 2017

@Braves still messed up. Fire someone. — Baseball Season Yet? (@Jasontdaniel11) March 9, 2017

The Braves told 11Alive more information in a statement:

"After a six minute glitch with Ticketmaster this morning, our pre-sale began and within two minutes the allotment of Opening Day tickets sold out. Fans with the pre-sale code have been purchasing tickets to other games throughout the day and our remaining Opening Day single-game tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow."

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m., but it was not immediately clear by the Braves how many remaining tickets were available for Friday's sale.

The team did say that the presale code works for other home games throughout the season. You can read more on the Braves 2017 schedule here.

On Wednesday, 11Alive got a sneak preview of what the SunTrust Park experience will look like for those lucky enough to snag tickets.

