Take a tasting tour of new food at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA - As SunTrust Park takes shape, the food is taking center stage.

When the Atlanta Braves begin to play at their brand new stadium, the food options will be different from what was served at Turner Field. At "Taste of the Braves" 11Alive's Crash Clark will give you a live tour of the food that will be available at SunTrust Park.

One change is the "farm to fan" concept that will serve homegrown food from local producers.

"The ballpark’s concessions will be grounded in providing regionally inspired, fan-favorite dishes using local ingredients and businesses," according to the park.

SunTrust Park said the concessions items will feature "traditional items from around Georgia and five other neighboring states" known as "Braves Country."

A couple of week's ago, 11Alive took a tour of SunTrust Park and the features that set it apart from Turner Field.



The very first game the Atlanta Braves will play will be against the New York Yankees on March 31. It is a spring training exhibition game and the very first regular season game is schedule for April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

You can read more on the Braves tentative 2017 schedule here.

Take a 360 look from the field where the Atlanta Braves will play.

Parking has been a major concern as the Braves prepare for Opening Day. SunTrust Park will have 14,000 parking spaces available in prices that range from $5 to $20. Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes took a look at some of the options and their distance from the park.

The team has encouraged fans to purchase parking at the same time they buy tickets to the game.

