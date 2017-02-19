More K.D. and Russ drama before NBA All-Star game

Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference forward forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Golden State Warriors during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

If you've been obsessed with the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook drama, we've got a little more for you.

The former teammates are together again for one night as NBA All-Stars for the West. Things aren't great for the two, however, with how Durant fled Oklahoma City to go to the Golden State Warriors.

The two have been avoiding each other all week, and that continued during the All-Star game warm-ups. While the West team was at one end warming up, Westbrook was at the other by himself.

West team down one end shooting before game. This guy all alone down the other end. https://t.co/8fkntnoqYc pic.twitter.com/2YAYhGtVPg — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) February 20, 2017

They couldn't even be near each other in the tunnel.

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook continue to avoid one another. pic.twitter.com/bfeDwsRLRZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 18, 2017

Can't wait to see what happens when they are on the court together.

PHOTOS | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

(© 2017 WXIA)