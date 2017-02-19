WXIA
More K.D. and Russ drama before NBA All-Star game

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:38 PM. EST February 19, 2017

If you've been obsessed with the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook drama, we've got a little more for you.

The former teammates are together again for one night as NBA All-Stars for the West. Things aren't great for the two, however, with how Durant fled Oklahoma City to go to the Golden State Warriors.

The two have been avoiding each other all week, and that continued during the All-Star game warm-ups. While the West team was at one end warming up, Westbrook was at the other by himself.

They couldn't even be near each other in the tunnel.

Can't wait to see what happens when they are on the court together.

