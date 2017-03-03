WXIA
NASCAR drivers will wear shoes designed by kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Jimmy Johson, Dale Jr., Kevin Harvick and the rest of NASCAR's stars gear up for race weekend at Atlanta.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 6:32 PM. EST March 03, 2017

ATLANTA -- Chase Elliott is home.

It's race weekend in Atlanta, and there's no better time for the Dawsonville, Georgia native to kickoff his foundation. Their first event was with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"We're launching my foundation this weekend which is exciting," Elliott said on Friday. "Something new for myself and our entire team."

Elliott said patients at Children's Health Care of Atlanta designed shoes for the drivers. He was even wearing a pair on Friday. The proceeds will go towards Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Chase Elliott foundation.

Drivers supporting Elliott selected their favorite design to wear for the weekend. The five pairs of shoes are getting auctioned off. Drivers who will wear the shoes include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Khane.

