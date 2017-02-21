NASCAR's Chase Elliott holds 'Chase U' for sports, marketing students

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after qualifying for pole position for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga -- What if you came into class and 21-year-old Chase Elliott was your professor for the day?

That's pretty much what happened for sports administration and marketing students at Georgia State University.

Elliott calls it Chase U, a way to open up the sport of NASCAR to a new demographic.

Even students at Auburn university are participating.

NASCAR’s reigning rookie of the year answered questions through Skype with the group at Georgia State.

Most of the students are getting their first taste of the sport, and it’s encouraging for them to find out the sport is open to more diversity, including attracting more women.

(© 2017 WXIA)