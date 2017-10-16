Dennis Schroder will face discipline from Hawks after arrest

Oct 12, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks are planning to impose some sort of discipline on point guard Dennis Schroder after he was arrested for an alleged fight at a hookah bar, the team said Monday.

However, any sort of suspension or fine from the league has not been determined. The Hawks will continue to let the legal process play out before making a decision.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the details of the incident involving Dennis Schröder that occurred on Sept. 29th," Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement. "However, from our preliminary findings, we are aware that Dennis was involved in a physical altercation. That behavior is unacceptable, will not be tolerated by the Hawks organization, and will result in discipline for Dennis at the appropriate time once the matter has been more fully developed through the law enforcement process and otherwise."

The Hawks added they will support Schroder as they would any player in this situation.

"Dennis has accepted responsibility for his actions. He looks forward to learning from this incident and focusing on the season," Schlenk said.

Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge on Sept. 29. The Hawks point guard was arrested with three other men at the bar.

A police report depicted the incident:

"A camera at the entrance of the business captured [the victim], Adu-Poku, Sonko, Jove, Schroeder (sic), [security and witness] bunched together in what appeared to be a verbal heated exchange. [The victim] was shielded from the offenders by [security] and others at the door. Later in the video, you can see Schroeder (sic) initiate physical contact (shove) with [the victim]. Securities attempt to shield [the victim] was unsuccessful. Later in the video, you could see all the offenders attacking [the victim]. [The victim] was struck with hands and feet by the offenders. Security eventually was able to separate all involved parties. Security pushed and shoved the offenders until the scene eventually became safe(r)," the report stated.

The victim sustained scratches to his right knee and complained of right ankle pain, according the report, and EMS was dispatched to the scene to assist him. No weapons were found on the suspects, but the weapons or tools used to commit the alleged crime were hands, feet and teeth, according to the report.

The Hawks begin their season on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Based on Schlenk's statement, it would appear Schroder will play in that game if the investigation is not finished.

Schroder led the team in scoring in the preseason with 15 points per game.

