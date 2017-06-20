Hawks trade away Dwight Howard

Apr 28, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) walks off of the floor after their game against the Washington Wizards in game six of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- Dwight Howard's homecoming lasted one season.

The Hawks traded away the Atlanta native to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft. The Hawks also traded away their 31st pick to Charlotte.

The Vertical first reported the trade and the details were confirmed to 11Alive.

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

After getting drafted to the Orlando Magic out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Howard played for the Lakers and Rockets before signing with the Hawks during the 2016 offseason.

He averaged 13.5 points per game and 12.7 points per game. The Hawks went 43-39 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks still have three draft picks in Thursday's draft.

Plumlee played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Hornets last season. The center averaged just 2.5 points per game in all of last year and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Belinelli averaged 10.5 points per game. He shot 36 percent outside the arc and averaged a pair of boards and assists.

