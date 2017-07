(Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

Paul Millsap and the Denver Nuggets agreed on a three-year, $90 million deal, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because the deal wasn't announced publicly.

Millsap averaged a career-high 18.1 points last season. The four-time All-Star spent the last four years with the Atlanta Hawks.

