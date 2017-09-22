Report: Kris Humphries is leaving the Hawks

Jan 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43) grabs a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 110-93. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- Backup forward Kris Humphries is on the way out.

Humphries is the latest Atlanta Hawks player to join a new team during the offseason. The Vertical first reported that Humphries is joining the Philadelphia 76ers on a non-guaranteed deal on Friday. He will report to the team's training camp on Sunday.

Humphries, 32, was an unrestricted free agent following two seasons with the Hawks. He joined the team during the 2015-16 season which ended in the Hawks getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Despite a good performance in the postseason that year, he saw his minutes decrease in 2016-17 as well as most of his stats. He averaged 4.6 points per game and 3.7 total rebounds per game last season.

The Hawks are unofficially in a rebuild, although new general manager Travis Schlenk doesn't like to use that term. They traded away center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season. They received Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft in return. The Hawks also traded away their 31st pick to Charlotte.

The Hawks also lost Tim Hardaway Jr. who left for the New York Knicks and Paul Millsap who joined the Denver Nuggets.

On Thursday, the Hawks signed forward Jeremy Evans and guard Jordan Mathews.

