Sefolosha benched after being caught in Atlanta traffic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Hawks small forward Thabo Sefolosha has lost his starting job for one game after being trapped by Atlanta's Friday traffic and showing up late for a practice.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer says "Friday Atlanta traffic" was the reason Sefolosha was late for the walkthrough before Friday night's game against Toronto. Tim Hardaway Jr., who already has earned increased minutes as a high-scoring top backup, is replacing Sefolosha in the lineup.

Budenholzer says the lineup change is for one game only.

Sefolosha has averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 52 games, including 35 starts.

