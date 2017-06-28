Zac Brown restaurant, Killer Mike barber shop: New additions coming to Philips

The Hawks officially released the renovation plans for Philips Arena on Wednesday.

The changes show six stories of suites being demolished. Also in the plans: wide concourses, restaurants from the Zac Brown Band, Top Golf suites and a barber shop from Killer Mike.

The project will cost nearly $200 million. Hawks owner Tony Ressler said the change is part of a much larger goal.

"We know we wanted to position ourselves to win a championship," he said. "We didn't fully expect that building a new practice facility, buying a D-league team and building a D-league facility and transforming the arena and re-engaging with the community would all be, shall we say required."

He said they first thought these might be luxuries but that now he realizes they are required.

"We have all accomplished all of the above in 2 short years and think we're pretty well positioned to be a better more competitive team in the future," Ressler said.

The big redesign starts this summer and will is scheduled to be completed for the 2018-2019 season which is also the 50th anniversary of the Hawks in Atlanta.

The Atlanta City Council, in cooperation with College Park, recently approved the extension of a car rental tax collected at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport car rental facility. This, officials have previously stressed, will allow the city to pitch in its portion without raising taxes.

Mayor Kasim Reed had previously said that the facility was out-of-date when compared to other National Basketball Association venues around the country.

The city how hopes the new changes will keep the Hawks in town for decades to come. And with the new side-attractions, they may see a few new faces coming into the gates as well.

