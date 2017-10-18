Celtics' Gordon Hayward expected to make 'full recovery' after gruesome injury

Despite the graphic nature of Boston forward Gordon Hayward's injury on Tuesday night, the Celtics are expecting "a full recovery," as coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday night.
Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle on an alley-oop attempt about halfway through the first quarter of his Celtics debut.
He will have surgery Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the procedure. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the situation.
"He's down," Stevens told reporters on Wednesday. "Obviously there's a physical pain to it but I think there's also doubled by the emotional pain of he put a lot of effort into trying to start this career out well in Boston. But this is a setback. We're expecting a full recovery. We know there are going to be a lot of tough days ahead on that recovery. But at the same time, hopefully, he'll improve day-to-day. But it's been tough."
Stevens also wouldn't speculate on whether Hayward's injury would be season-ending.
The Celtics dropped their season opener to the Cavs on Tuesday night and hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in their season opener.
