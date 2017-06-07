Cleveland Cavaliers shut down haters in Game 3 hype video

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- We believe.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released a hype video in the hours leading up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

It begins with multiple clips of people doubting the Cavs’ chances of beating the Golden State Warriors.

“It’s over! The party is over!” Michael Rapaport shouted at Cavs fans on the Cleveland set of Fox Sports’ Undisputed. “I came out here to tell you people to your face! It was a nice run. It was a good run. But the party is over, people!”

Another sports analyst is shown declaring “it’s virtually impossible” for the Cavs to top Golden State.

Forget the haters. It’s time to #DefendTheLand.

“Always believe, Cleveland!” LeBron James is shown pumping up a crowd halfway through the hype video. “It’s always us against the world!”

His comments are followed by exciting shots from previous battles between the Cavs and Warriors.

The hype video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Game 3 takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs are trailing the Warriors 0-2.

