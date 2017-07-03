UGA Insider: News and Notes from the Opening

JJ Peterson (Photo: Custom)

The fun finally fired up on Sunday, as 7-on-7 competition ramped up and one-on-ones were dialed in for the offensive and defensive lines.

What do you need to know from a Georgia fan's perspective?

Let's hit the high points.

Fields out-duels the field

My goodness...what a day it was for Harrison's Justin Fields at Nike World Headquarters. The five-star quarterback has had lofty expectations placed on him for some time now, but it seems that at every turn he gets incrementally better.

On Sunday, it was all about accuracy, field vision, and delivery. No one, including vaunted Clemson commit and the nation's No. 1 overall player Trevor Lawrence, was dissecting the game quite like Fields. He threw players open, threaded needles, and made throws that had people on the sidelines gawking.

I'd thought earlier this summer he was close to being able to challenge Lawrence for the top spot. Fields has now proven that he's got what it takes to be considered the best in America.

The biggest mission of 2019

For Georgia, the focus is clearly on bringing in a loaded 2018 signing class, but the Bulldogs are plenty involved in classes well beyond. In fact, I think the toughest battle the Bulldogs will face in 2019 is already on their plate and will be the key throughout - that's holding onto the commitment of Nolan Smith.

The Savannah native has a strong desire to end up in Athens when all is said and done, but he's mentioned that other teams are already competing for his attention and selling the opportunity to play for national championships. As you might imagine, that's a compelling consideration for the rising junior. Still, Georgia best answer the call and deliver big in 2017, because Smith already has the talents that solidify him as one of the best pass rushers in his class. Kirby Smart and company cannot afford to miss out on that.

Tucker standout proving himself

There were few players I was more interested to see this week than Josh Vann, largely because he's a classic tweener at events like this. While he's arguably got the skill to justify being here, his name is not as well known as many of the others in the receiver group in Oregon. No matter, however, as the Tucker Tiger is making his mark in a way that no one will soon forget.

His connection with Justin Fields was clear during 7-on-7 play, his hands were characteristically solid, but it was the acceleration that the four-star wideout showed that raised many eyebrows. Georgia and South Carolina remain the top two options here, and either would be lucky to land a player like Vann.

News and notes

►It's possible that four-star California defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart takes an official visit to Athens this fall. He's working on getting down before the season begins, but he's open to seeing the Bulldogs later, as well. Mel Tucker is staying in consistent contact.

► Georgia commit and Hapeville Charter defensive back Chris Smith says he's been focusing his efforts on Fields, Vann, and Peach County's Kearis Jackson during this trip. Kirby Smart and staff told him who to focus on and want them working on their behalf.

►While Georgia may currently be fourth on his top list of schools, Colquitt County linebacker JJ Peterson noted that Athens is the place he's seen most during his recruitment. Alabama, Oregon, and Auburn are ahead for now, but he'll see Athens again before committing.

