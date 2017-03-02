5 observations from Georgia's win over Auburn

UGA basketball player J.J. Frazier (Photo: Custom)

Georgia narrowly escaped a talented Auburn basketball team by a score of 79-78 on Wednesday night. Here are five takeaways from the last regular season game in Stegeman Coliseum.

1. Frazier stays hot -- For almost a month now, J.J. Frazier has been unstoppable for opposing SEC teams. In the past six games, he’s combined for 170 points, which averages out to 28.3 per game. Since the Kentucky game when Yante Maten went out with an injury just a couple minutes in, Frazier has scored 124 points in the four-game stretch for an average of 31 points per game. Frazier’s hot streak as his career nears its end has Georgia still under consideration for an NCAA Tournament bid thanks to his heroics. .

2. Crump capitalizing on his opportunity -- If Georgia fans are worried about next year without Frazier, the recent play of Tyree Crump should ease some of that concern. In the same stretch where Frazier has compiled 170 points, Crump has pumped 38 points in only 52 minutes. He’s knocked down 10 of his 18 attempts from three-point range and has only turned the ball over twice. He’ll have to make the transition to point guard next year, but it’s encouraging to see him coming along.

3. Auburn a year away -- Georgia took both games against Auburn this season as it probably should have, but Bruce Pearl has put together a talented roster in his three years running the program. With all their key players back and a top recruiting class coming in, look out for Auburn next season. The Tigers started four freshmen last night, including Austin Wiley who enrolled in January after graduating high school a semester early.

4. Ogbeide owns the glass -- A big part of Georgia being able to win three in a row without Yante Maten (including nearly pulling off an upset of Kentucky in the game he went out) has been the play of Derek Ogbeide. The sophomore post player grabbed 15 rebounds last night while scoring 10 points. He continues to progress and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ogbeide make another big step next season.

5. Wilridge making strides Up until about a month ago. E’Torrion Wilridge was seeing very little playing time. Since then, he’s earned the trust of Mark Fox and is now a key player for the Bulldogs, especially since Yante Maten’s injury. He’s now the starting power forward alongside Ogbeide in the front-court and played 29 minutes last night. His defense, his toughness on the glass, and his ability to set a ball screen for Frazier and pop out for a jump shot have all been key for Georgia lately.

Radi Nabulsi writes for UGASports.com

(© 2017 WXIA)