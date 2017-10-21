WXIA
Alabama fans fight in stands while Crimson Tide roll over Vols

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:22 PM. EDT October 21, 2017

A couple weeks ago, a brawl broke out in the stands of Neyland Stadium as the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Tennessee Volunteers.

While the Alabama Crimson Tide began to run up the score against Tennessee on Saturday, we were expecting to find more fights amongst Vols fans. But instead, we found a fight in the nose bleeds of Bryant-Denny Stadium between Alabama fans. 

It's puzzling considering the Crimson Tide went on to win 45-7. (Well not really, we know it was probably due to excessive tailgating before the game). 

Warning: Video may contain language some may find unsuitable.

It wasn't as bad as the fight between Alabama and FSU fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Well, at least everyone was still able to participate in the cigar celebration.

