Alabama fans fight in stands while Crimson Tide roll over Vols

Oct 21, 2017; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide student section cheers on their team against the Tennessee Volunteers during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

A couple weeks ago, a brawl broke out in the stands of Neyland Stadium as the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Tennessee Volunteers.

Oh we’re up 17-0 in Knoxville? Let’s check in to see how things are going. pic.twitter.com/zuq5d6bAFl — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) September 30, 2017

While the Alabama Crimson Tide began to run up the score against Tennessee on Saturday, we were expecting to find more fights amongst Vols fans. But instead, we found a fight in the nose bleeds of Bryant-Denny Stadium between Alabama fans.

It's puzzling considering the Crimson Tide went on to win 45-7. (Well not really, we know it was probably due to excessive tailgating before the game).

Warning: Video may contain language some may find unsuitable.

Someone please let these guys know we won pic.twitter.com/CnW9wAMy2a — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) October 21, 2017

It wasn't as bad as the fight between Alabama and FSU fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

I'm surprised it took this long for punches to be thrown pic.twitter.com/Wc1d8N9HAQ — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) September 3, 2017

Well, at least everyone was still able to participate in the cigar celebration.

