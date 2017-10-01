Amway Coaches Poll: Georgia surges to No. 6, while Alabama remains at No. 1

Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs the ball against Nigel Warrior #18 of the Tennessee Volunteers in the third quarter of a game at Neyland Stadium on September 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Georgia won 41-0. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, WXIA)

The Week 5 results produced little movement in the Amway Coaches Poll as the top teams, for the most part, held serve.

Alabama easily retains the No. 1 ranking after a 66-3 demolition of Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide, who have outscored their first two SEC opponents by a combined margin of 125-3, received 59 of 65 first-place votes.

Clemson, a road winner at then-No. 12 Virginia Tech, stays put at No. 2 with the remaining six first-place nods. No. 3 Oklahoma, which had the weekend off, and fourth-ranked Penn State, an easy winner against Indiana, also maintain their positions. Washington, now the highest-ranked Pac-12 member, climbs a notch into the top five.

Stock up: Georgia. The Bulldogs continue to impress the voters with another SEC romp at Tennessee. They climb two spots to No. 6, vaulting idle Michigan.

Stock down: Southern “California. The Trojans dropped their first game of the season Friday night at Washington State and tumble 10 places to No. 15.

Stock up: Washington State. The Cougars gain five positions to No. 11 on the heels of the big USC win.

Stock down: Virginia Tech. The Hokies take a seven-spot demotion to No. 19 after the loss to Clemson, though they could earn a rematch if they can make it back to the ACC championship game.

Stock up: Auburn. The Tigers, an earlier Clemson victim, jump two spots to No. 13 following a convincing win against Mississippi State.

Stock down: The SEC. Along with Miss State, LSU falls out of the poll after a non-conference loss to Troy. This leaves the SEC with just four ranked teams.

New kids on the block: No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 North Carolina State, No. 25 Central Florida.

College dropouts: LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State.

