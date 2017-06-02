Dawgs double dip on commitments

(Photo: Radi Nabulsi, UGA Insider)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Friday night turned into an eventful one for the Georgia Bulldogs following the second day of Kirby Smart’s camp.

The Dawgs picked up commitments from four-star offensive lineman Warren Ericson (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) and two-star cornerback Rachad Wildgoose Jr. (Miami, Fla./Northwestern) just minutes apart.

Ericson said it was Georgia’s total package that sold him.

“I’ll just keep it simple, man,” Ericson told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons. “There is no other place I’d rather be. The combination of SEC football, academics, and campus life at Georgia cannot be beat.”

The Georgia native had over 20 offers but ultimately chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and South Carolina.

Wildgoose, who received an offer from Georgia last month, had similar reasons for picking Georgia over the likes of Florida, Maryland, Wisconsin, NC State and Ole Miss.

"There were a lot of reasons, I've been thinking about for a while," Wildgoose told UGASports. "Everything about Georgia stands out. The coaches, the campus, really everything is great."

Ericson and Wildgoose give Georgia five commits in the 2018 class. Three-star defensive Jaevon Becton committed on Wednesday to make three commitments for Georgia this week.

