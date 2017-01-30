Dawgs land top sophomore Nolan Smith

Photo Credit: Radi Nabulsi (Photo: Radi Nabulsi)

It’s the week of National Signing Day, but the University of Georgia gained a commitment from a player who cannot sign this Wednesday.

In fact, he won’t be able to sign next year either.

Nolan Smith, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker formerly of Savannah’s Calvary Day School, announced on Sunday evening that he would be joining Georgia’s Class of 2019.

"When I put on my Georgia shirt this morning, it felt nice," Smith told UGASports.com following his decision. "It felt really nice. I am starting New Breed 19 early."

While he hails from the Savannah area originally, Smith recently transferred to Bradenton’s IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where Bulldogs tight end Isaac Nauta and current 2017 commit Robert Beal both finished their high school careers.

Smith becomes the second member of Georgia’s 2019 class, following North Murray offensive tackle Luke Griffin, who committed over the the summer.

As for who’s next, Smith says he’s keeping his focus on the home state first before going to work on his new teammates in Florida.

"The whole of Georgia," Smith said. "We are all Dawgs, and we are staying home."

The Georgia coaches are certainly pleased with the news, and they have already begun to conspire with Smith regarding the future.

"We are plotting," Smith said. "We are going to build something beautiful at Georgia."

Jake Reuse writes for UGASports.com

