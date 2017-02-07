Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker out at Georgia

Tracy Rocker ( Photo by Radi Nabulsi)

UGASports confirmed first through sources and later through Georgia Sports Information director Claude Felton that defensive line coach Tracy Rocker will no longer be on Georgia’s coaching staff.

Rocker just completed his third season as Georgia’s defensive line coach. He came to Georgia as a part of Mark Richt’s staff when Jeremy Pruitt took over as defensive coordinator. He later added the title of associate head coach for the 2015 season prior to Richt’s departure.

Rocker was one of two holdovers from Richt’s staff along with outside linebacker coach Kevin Sherrer.

Prior to arriving at Georgia, Rocker spent three seasons as defensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans. He served in the same role for Auburn the two years before going to the Titans. He’s also been on staff at Ole Miss, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Troy.

A former Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award winner, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and later into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

There is no word yet on where Rocker’s next stop will be.

Dan McDonald writes for UGASports.com

