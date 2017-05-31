Georgia lands another commit

(Photo: Rivals.com)

The Georgia Bulldogs received some unexpected news on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night, as Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach, Va.) defensive end Jaevon Becton took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Bulldogs.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher, Becton chose the Bulldogs over the likes of West Virginia, North Carolina State, and even in-state mainstay Virginia Tech.

So why did he choose Kirby Smart and staff over his other options? He told UGASports.com's Dan McDonald that it was about the attention he received and want he felt.

"They hit me up every day showing me a lot of love," Becton said. "When I went down there, I just felt comfortable and after talking to my mom and the whole coaching staff there, I felt like it was the right thing to do. It helped seal the deal."

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman, who's seen Becton play live several times, also offered his thoughts on the pledge:

"He's a solid player and someone who will need to develop once he gets into the program. He's a nice pickup from a talent-rich area that I know Georgia wants to do better in."

Rivals.com ranks him at the No. 36 overall player in the state of Virginia for the 2018 class and a 5.5 three-star overall.

Becton is the third commit for Georgia's 2018 recruiting class, joining Norcross kicker/punter Jake Camarda and Hapeville Charter defensive back Christopher Smith.

