Georgia lands top wide receiver Jadon Haselwood

Jadon Haselwood (Photo: Radi Nabulsi/UGA Insider)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia's incredible start to the recruiting in the class of 2019 continued in a big way on Thursday, as Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

"I know where my future home is and that is a big relief for me," Haselwood told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons of the decision. "I tried to enjoy the recruiting process and all that, but I wanted to move forward and go ahead and say I am a Bulldog."

The 6-foot-3, 175 pound wideout follows in the footsteps of senior teammates Netori Johnson and Justin Shaffer, a pair of linemen who signed with the Bulldogs in February.

Those soon-to-be Dawgs were instrumental in the decision.

"They played a role in helping Georgia for sure," Haselwood told Simmons. "They are great guys who keep it real with me and they let me make my own decision, but they definitely helped Georgia. It will be great to play with them again."

Another major player in the call? Head coach Kirby Smart, who warmly welcomed the recent state champion.

"He was very excited about it," Haselwood said. "He welcomed me to the family, we talked about a few things and then we started talking about the future, how I can help recruit and those type of things. It was a great call."

Though the rising junior is still two years away from being able to sign, it's clear credit for the decision goes to the straight forward nature of coaches, staff, and support personnel.

"I just love how everyone at Georgia is honest and real," Haselwood said. "It is the place I want to be because of the people there."

Haselwood is considered on of the top receivers in the southeast for his class.

