Georgia Tech runs over UNC to extend winning streak

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back KirVonte Benson (30) is pushed out of bounds by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cayson Collins (23) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (6) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cruised past the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday winning 33-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Quarterback TaQuon Marshall completed five passes on 10 attempts for 53 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed for 137 yards and another touchdown. He scored from 5 yards out on the Yellow Jackets' second drive to score early in a relatively slow first half.

Up 10-0 at halftime, the defense began capitalizing off bad decisions by quarterback Chazz Surrat. AJ Gray had two interceptions. After his first, B-back KirVonte Benson burst through three different tacklers to run for a 63-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Marshall threw to Ricky Jeune from 12-yards out, and the senior made a diving catch in the end zone.

.@GeorgiaTechFB's Kirvonte Benson was NOT going to be denied this touchdown en route to a big victory. #MustSeeACC pic.twitter.com/Tsqwld27uU — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 30, 2017

Benson finished with 130 yards on 18 carries. Jeune had 37 yards on four receptions, his touchdown being the longest.

The Tar Heels got on the board late in the game on a 8-yard touchdown run by Jordon Brown. Brown had eight carries for 41 yards. The Tar Heels are dealing with a plethora of unfortunate injuries, including senior wide receiver Austin Proehl and senior defensive end Tyler Powell. There are 13 Tar Heels with season-ending injuries this season.

Georgia Tech had a couple of lost fumbles, an area they're trying to improve. But the defense held the Tar Heels to 247 total yards of offense and 11 first downs. The Tar Heels were 2-for-11 on third downs. The Yellow Jackets had 456 total yards.

The Yellow Jackets have won three consecutive games after dropping their season opener to Tennessee in double overtime. Next week they have a bye before facing No. 14 Miami on the road.

© 2017 WXIA-TV