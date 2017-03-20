GSU head coach inspired by South Carolina's run in NCAA Tournament
New head football coach Shawn Elliott began spring football with the Georgia State Panthers. He used to coach at South Carolina, who upset the Duke Blue Devils in basketball the night before practices at GSU began. Elliott admitted it inspired him.
WXIA 11:40 PM. EDT March 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust
-
Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset
-
One dead after shooting in Barrow County
-
'Cosby' kids reuniting in Atlanta will make you feel nostalgic
-
16-year-old girl died of starvation
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
New ads for 6th district seat put under 'truth test'
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Serious two car accident blocks 411 in Bartow
More Stories
-
Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally dropped off at…Mar 20, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
'What you are doing is wrong.' Home warranty company…Mar 20, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
DeKalb 'candy lady' targeted in home invasionMar 20, 2017, 5:27 a.m.