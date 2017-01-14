Ranking the Georgia commits at the Army All-America game

(Photo: Jake Reuse of UGASports.com)

We were on hand for the entirety of the Army All-American Bowl, and it felt as if most of Georgia's commitment list was taking part.

With nine future Bulldogs playing for the East squad, we got quite a good look at all of them, from their best moments to those moments best forgotten.

Today, we look back over the week that was, stack up all the practices and game performances, and breakdown which commits set themselves atop the pack and who still has work to do.

1. Quarterback Jake Fromm - Honestly, the week could not have gone much better for the Georgia quarterback commit. Much like his performance at the Opening in Oregon, Fromm stepped into his role at the Army All-American Game with an arm that seemed to find new receivers effortlessly. It was clear on Day 1 that he’d be the signal caller to beat between himself, five-star Clemson commit Hunter Johnson, and four-star Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa. From Monday through Saturday’s game, Fromm was the most frequent on target, the most vocal leader of the offense, and the player most willing to take risk on the field. His trust in his talents and arm were well earned, as he threw receivers open and earned the nod to start in San Antonio. Fittingly, he managed a highlight throw during the game and cemented himself as Georgia’s most impressive pledge in the all-star setting.

2. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas - This was not a review I was prepared to write, as Thomas’ senior season was a mixed result, especially against tougher competition. When he donned the black and yellow of the Army uniform, however, Thomas asserted himself as one of the most punishing and solid offensive linemen against the nation’s best. Thomas used his long arms, power, and technique to stonewall many top defenders from across the map, and he did so in convincing fashion. Unlike Fromm, Day 1 wasn’t a clear win for Thomas, but the rest of the week, including the game, seemed to be an environment in which he thrived. Will he win a starting tackle job at Georgia? That’s a lofty expectation, certainly, but Thomas proved he’s more than adept at stopping the next generation of pass rushers, which could throw him into the conversation.

3. Running back D'Andre Swift - Georgia is admittedly stacked at running back with Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield. Still, the Bulldogs chose to make Swift their primary focus at the position for 2017, and it looks like their reward will be sizable. While I wouldn’t expect him to steal carries from the returning starters, the highly regarded running back has developed his skill set well beyond that of a traditional ball carrier. In San Antonio, he showcased incredible versatility at kick and punt return, while proving himself to be an indisputable threat in the passing game. He’s worked on his hands heavily throughout the senior season, and it’s paid dividends. Expect Swift to find a role in Georgia’s offense early, as he has worked on mastering many facets of the game.

4. Linebacker Nate McBride - It was a relatively quiet week for the soft-spoken McBride, given how others were able to show out, but few responded better to the elevated level of competition than did the Vidalia-based star. In San Antonio, McBride was able to display his freakish speed, blanketing wideouts and running backs alike. When the actual game started and he had the chance to be a full-fledged linebacker, McBride was quite active in tackling and playing enforcer in the middle of the field. Additionally, he’s got the speed and knowhow to make himself a valuable commodity on special teams right away. This was one of his better showings, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for McBride.

5. Safety Richard LeCounte - If we were basing this ranking solely on trash-talk, the early enrolling LeCounte would have easily been atop the list. He was happy to toss verbal jabs at the whole offense, but, most importantly, he backed it all up with his play. LeCounte was a disruptive force when the ball was in the air, regularly swatting passes down or smothering receivers with his outstanding cover skills. He might have been a bit higher on our list if not for a dropped punt return during the actual game, but the fact that he was even in that role to begin with shows you what coaches thought of his athleticism. Where Fromm was the leader on offense, players on the other side of the ball rallied around LeCounte.

6. Offensive guard Netori Johnson - Some of the best battles in the trenches all week were fought by Netori Johnson, as the large, athletic guard was a frequent matchup with five-star defensive tackle and Georgia target Aubrey Solomon. The two split reps for the most part and managed to show they why they’re both so highly thought of in recruiting circles and rankings. If this feels low for Netori’s place on the list, it wasn’t that Johnson had a bad week by any stretch. Moreso, he was just eclipsed by some truly stellar performances from fellow commits. Once he gets himself in prime shape through college strength, conditioning, and nutrition, Johnson will have everything needed to find success in the SEC.

7. Wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman - The week was a bit of an up and down affair for Holloman. There were some eye-popping catches, and he was able to show off his impressive vertical leap on several occasions. Simultaneously, he dropped a couple of passes, reinforcing concerns that some analysts have when reviewing his game. The best thing for Holloman, though, was the quick connection he formed with Fromm. The former Newton standout became his future quarterback’s primary read, and the two hooked up early and often when on the field together. If they’re able to keep up their progression, they could be quite the duo in Athens.

8. Defensive back Tray Bishop - While Bishop projects to play defensive back in college, it’s not a position at which he’s spent an extensive amount of time. Primarily a quarterback in high school, Bishop is relying on his size and speed to allow him to make a smooth transition in Athens. There are reasons to believe Bishop may well be on his way to making an impact in the secondary at some point. For now, however, he’s still learning how to improve his coverage. The flashes were there, but Bishop was far from consistently excellent throughout the week. Given the caliber of competition he was facing, I felt he held his own, but there’s still plenty of work to do to get him ready for playing on Saturdays.

9. Offensive tackle D'Antne Demery - It was not Demery’s best week by any stretch, as he allowed quite a bit of pressure to get to quarterbacks during the game and was lower down the totem pole in terms of offensive linemen performances. He appeared a bit heavy footed and especially struggled with speed rushers. That shouldn’t come as a shock, though. Demery has been regarded as Georgia’s biggest project on the line for the Class of 2017, so hopefully coaching will right the ship. Demery has elite physical tools and size, but he’s got to pair it with technique in order to be as effective as possible at the next level.

