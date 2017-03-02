September 9 Georgia-Notre Dame kickoff time set

UGA vs. Notre Dame (Photo: WXIA)

ATHENS, GA -- University of Georgia officials announced Thursday that Georgia's 2017 football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 9 will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and be televised on NBC and 11Alive.

The Bulldogs trip to South Bend will the first of a home-and-home series of games between UGA and Notre Dame.

They are set to finish out the series at Sanford Stadium during the 2019 season.

The only time the two teams have faced each other on the gridiron previously was in the 1981 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day 1981, when the Bulldogs beat the Irish 17-10 to with the consensus national championship for the 1980 football season.

