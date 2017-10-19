Top 100 linebacker commits to the Bulldogs

(Photo: Radi Nabulsi/UGA Insider, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up commitment No. 16 for the Class of 2018 as Rome High School’s Adam Anderson announced his pledge.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass rusher is ranked at the No. 74 overall player in the nation, the No. 4 weakside defensive end, and the No. 9 player in the Peach State according to the Rivals.com rankings.

Anderson, who projects as an outside linebacker at the next level, had previously been a member of the Bulldogs’ class before flipping his commitment to LSU on the morning of Georgia’s annual G-Day Spring Game.

His time among the Tigers’ commits was short-lived, however, as Anderson backed away from the second pledge in early July.

Despite Anderson's earlier de-commitment, the Georgia coaches never let up in their pursuit of the four-star prospect.

"It’s all about the same," Anderson said in early August. "They said they’d still be there.”

And they were.

As for what put the Bulldogs over the top in October, Anderson chose to follow his instincts.

“It’d probably the in-state factor and knowing that they’re close to home,” he said. “Basically, it’s about where your heart is at.”

According to Maxpreps.com, Anderson currently has 27 total tackles on the season for the Wolves, including eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

