Vols brawl breaks out in stands as UGA dominates on field

Sep 30, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; General view with a fisheye lens before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

Things are getting ugly in Knoxville.

The Georgia Bulldogs built a 24-0 lead over the Tennessee Volunteers by halftime.

But it got just as ugly in the stands as Tennessee fans started fighting amongst themselves. A fan sent a video to Barstool Sports of a fight that broke out. The scoreboard is visible in the video, and it looks like it actually occurred late in the first quarter when Georgia had a 10-0 lead.

Warning: Video may contain language some may find unsuitable.

Oh we’re up 17-0 in Knoxville? Let’s check in to see how things are going. pic.twitter.com/zuq5d6bAFl — DawgStool (@DawgStool) September 30, 2017

The fight probably had nothing to do with what was happening on the field, but who knows. Maybe some words were exchanged about the team's poor performance or head coach Butch Jones, who's on the hot seat.

There's still a half of football left, but things don't look good for Jones.

The Bulldogs were able to build a 24-0 lead while Tennessee's offense, led by junior Quinten Dormany, could hardly move down the field.

The frustration is evident in Knoxville.

