NFL Combine invitees with Georgia ties

There were 330 football players invited to the NFL Combine, and 27 of them have ties to Georgia.
College football players from around the country will showcase themselves through various drills and tests at Lucas Oil Field beginning Feb. 28 and lasting through March 6.
While not everyone decides to attend, many do to try and improve their draft stock. They participate in drills such as the 40-yard dash, bench press (250 pounds) vertical jump, broad jump, three cone drill and shuttle run. They will also have interviews with representatives from NFL teams.
Here is a list of the 27 players with ties to the Peach State (Alphabetical order by last name):
- Adams, Montravius: DT, Auburn - Dooly Co. HS, Vienna, Ga. 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, projected 2-3 round
- Erik Austell: OT, Charleston Southern - Central Fellowship Christian Acad., Warner Robins, Ga. 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, projected undrafted
- Butker, Harrison: K, Georgia Tech - Westminster, Decatur, Ga. 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, projected undrafted
- Carson, Christopher: RB, Oklahoma State - Parkview, Lilburn Ga. 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, projected undrafted
- Davis, Jarrad: ILB, Florida - Camden Co. HS, Kingsland, Ga. 6-foot-1, 238 pounds, projected 2 round
- Davis, Robert: WR, Georgia State - Northwide (WR), Warner Robins, Ga. 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, projected undrafted
- Dobbs, Josh: QB, Tennessee - Alpharetta HS, Alpharetta, Ga. 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, projected 7 round
- Donahue, Dylan: OLB, West Georgia - Billings, MT 6-foot-2, 243 pounds, projected 5-6 rounds
- Engram, Evan: TE, Ole Miss - Hillgrove HS, Powder Springs, Ga. 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, projected 2 round
- Etta-Tawo, Amba: WR, Syracuse - McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga. 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, projected 6 round
- Everett, Gerald: TE, South Alabama - Columbia HS, Lithonia, Ga. 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, projected 3 round
- Gallman, Wayne: RB, Clemson - Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga. 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, projected 3-4 round
- Garcia, Antonio: OT, Troy - Charles Drew HS, Atlanta, Ga. 6-foot-6, 293 pounds, projected 2-3 round
- Harvey-Clemons, Josh: SS, Louisville (UGA Transfer) - Lowndes High, Valdosta, Ga 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, projected 5-6 round
- Howard, Bug: WR, North Carolina - Wilcox HS, Rochelle, Ga. 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, projected undrafted
- Kamara, Alvin: RB, Tennessee - Norcross HS, Norcross, Ga. 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, projected 2 round
- Langley, Brendan: CB, Lamar (UGA Transfer)- Kell HS, Marietta, Ga. 6-foot-0, 199 pounds, projected 7 round
- Lawson, Carl: DE, Auburn - Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga. - 6-foot-2, 253 pounds, projected 1-2 rounds
- Levin, Corey: OG, Chattanooga - Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga. - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted
- McKenzie, Isaiah: WR, Georgia - Miami, Fla. 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted
- McMillan, Raekwon: ILB, Ohio State - Liberty Co. HS, Hinesville, Ga. 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, projected 2 round
- Myrick, Jalen: CB, Minnesota - Savannah Christian Prep., Bloomingdale, Ga. 5-foot-10, 202 pounds, projected 5-6 round
- Rochell, Isaac: DE, Notre Dame - ELCA, McDonough, Ga. 6-foot-3, 282 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted
- Sutton, Cameron: CB, Tennessee - Jonesboro HS, Jonesboro, Ga. 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, projected 2 round
- Tomlinson, Dalvin: DT, Alabama - Henry Co. HS, McDonough, Ga. 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, projected 2-3 rounds
- Watson, DeShaun: QB, Clemson - Gainesville HS, Gainesville, Ga. 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, projected 1-2 rounds
- Williams, Stanley: RB, Kentucky - George Walton Academy, Monroe, Ga. 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, projected undrafted
