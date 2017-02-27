NFL Combine invitees with Georgia ties

Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fights off Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

There were 330 football players invited to the NFL Combine, and 27 of them have ties to Georgia.

College football players from around the country will showcase themselves through various drills and tests at Lucas Oil Field beginning Feb. 28 and lasting through March 6.

While not everyone decides to attend, many do to try and improve their draft stock. They participate in drills such as the 40-yard dash, bench press (250 pounds) vertical jump, broad jump, three cone drill and shuttle run. They will also have interviews with representatives from NFL teams.

Here is a list of the 27 players with ties to the Peach State (Alphabetical order by last name):

Adams, Montravius: DT, Auburn - Dooly Co. HS, Vienna, Ga. 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, projected 2-3 round

