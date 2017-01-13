11Alive's Falcons vs. Seahawks playoff picks

Feel that? That's Falcons fever.
It's spreading all across Atlanta because the Falcons are back in the postseason. The Falcons play the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at the Georgia Dome at 4:35 p.m.
11Alive reporters and employees share their predictions on who they think will win:
11Alive's official prediction
Falcons win 30-26
Prediction based on an average of everyone's individual predictions:
General Manager John Deushane
Falcons win 42-39
"Matt Ryan, MVP, 'nuff."
Executive Sports Producer Thomas Goodhew
Falcons win 31-17
"They're just a better team."
Digital Sports Producer Alec McQuade
Seahawks win 35-30
"I hope I'm wrong, but I don't have faith in the Falcons' defense."
Producer Ricci Garni
Falcons win 37-26
"No Earl Thomas, so the Falcons will outscore the Seahawks."
"Commuter Dude" Jerry Carnes
Falcons win 34-24
"Ryan, Julio, Coleman, Freeman. Too much offense for Seahawks."
Reporter Chris Hopper
Seahawks win 31-23
"Seattle has the playoff experience. The much better defense. Falcons are just a year too early. The Commuter Dude won't have a missed pass interference call to blame it on this time."
Directory of Digital Philip Kish
Falcons win 27-20
"The passion of the Falcons fans will lift the Falcons to the big win in the Dome."
Producer Kevin Dolliole
Falcons win 31-21
"Seahawks just aren't as strong on the road."
Cheryl Cowans from Accounting
Seahawks win 30-7
"Because, I'm just not a Falcons fan!"
Ryan Seickel from Sales
Falcons win 31-24
"Matty Ice is (or at least should be) the MVP of the league this season. Falcons offense proves to be too good for Seahawks D (they will actually call pass interference on Richard Sherman this time around) and the Falcons defense does enough with at least one turnover."
Emily Buck from Operations
Falcons win 38-29
"It's our turn. Great job building our team. We have too many weapons."
Stephen Newton from Sales
Falcons win 31-27
"Follows other recent Falcon games with Seattle getting the back door cover with a late score after the Falcons lead most of the 2nd half by double figures. Ryan throws for 3 scores."
Wendy Jones from Programming
Falcons win 26-24
"As a lifelong Cleveland fan, Alex Mack is the gift that keeps on giving. He's definitely been a winning addition to this year's amazing Falcons team...they're unstoppable."
Rich Symington from Sales
Falcons win 34-28
"The Falcons will win 34-28. They have struggled for years and deserve this win!"
Timothy McNamara from Sales
Falcons win 35-24
"Tight at halftime, Falcons blow it open in second half as they get more pressure on D and Russel Wilson folds".
