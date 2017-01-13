11Alive's Falcons vs. Seahawks playoff picks

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) and teammates run onto the field before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Feel that? That's Falcons fever.

It's spreading all across Atlanta because the Falcons are back in the postseason. The Falcons play the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at the Georgia Dome at 4:35 p.m.

RELATED:

Falcons ready for revenge against Seahawks

Julio Jones has no grudge with Richard Sherman, hopes refs do their jobs

Not just another game: Falcons veteran haunted by old playoff loss

11Alive reporters and employees share their predictions on who they think will win:

11Alive's official prediction

Falcons win 30-26

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Prediction based on an average of everyone's individual predictions:

General Manager John Deushane

Falcons win 42-39

"Matt Ryan, MVP, 'nuff."

Executive Sports Producer Thomas Goodhew

Falcons win 31-17

"They're just a better team."

Digital Sports Producer Alec McQuade

Seahawks win 35-30

"I hope I'm wrong, but I don't have faith in the Falcons' defense."

Producer Ricci Garni

Falcons win 37-26

"No Earl Thomas, so the Falcons will outscore the Seahawks."

"Commuter Dude" Jerry Carnes

Falcons win 34-24

"Ryan, Julio, Coleman, Freeman. Too much offense for Seahawks."

Reporter Chris Hopper

Seahawks win 31-23

"Seattle has the playoff experience. The much better defense. Falcons are just a year too early. The Commuter Dude won't have a missed pass interference call to blame it on this time."

Directory of Digital Philip Kish

Falcons win 27-20

"The passion of the Falcons fans will lift the Falcons to the big win in the Dome."

Producer Kevin Dolliole

Falcons win 31-21

"Seahawks just aren't as strong on the road."

Cheryl Cowans from Accounting

Seahawks win 30-7

"Because, I'm just not a Falcons fan!"

Ryan Seickel from Sales

Falcons win 31-24

"Matty Ice is (or at least should be) the MVP of the league this season. Falcons offense proves to be too good for Seahawks D (they will actually call pass interference on Richard Sherman this time around) and the Falcons defense does enough with at least one turnover."

Emily Buck from Operations

Falcons win 38-29

"It's our turn. Great job building our team. We have too many weapons."

Stephen Newton from Sales

Falcons win 31-27

"Follows other recent Falcon games with Seattle getting the back door cover with a late score after the Falcons lead most of the 2nd half by double figures. Ryan throws for 3 scores."

Wendy Jones from Programming

Falcons win 26-24

"As a lifelong Cleveland fan, Alex Mack is the gift that keeps on giving. He's definitely been a winning addition to this year's amazing Falcons team...they're unstoppable."

Rich Symington from Sales

Falcons win 34-28

"The Falcons will win 34-28. They have struggled for years and deserve this win!"

Timothy McNamara from Sales

Falcons win 35-24

"Tight at halftime, Falcons blow it open in second half as they get more pressure on D and Russel Wilson folds".



PHOTOS | Falcons super fans

