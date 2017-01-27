Faith, family and Falcons: For the past three generations the Rogers family have been some of the most loyal Falcons fans around.

"I was at the first kickoff Sept. 1, 1966 my wife and I," said Bill Rogers. "The day my son was born, I had Tommy Nobis sign an autograph picture."

Their ticket stubs are almost countless. They showed us hundreds, including two from when the Falcons played the Patriots before. The collectibles continue with nearly 40 autographed footballs, jerseys, framed pictures and memorabilia from the Falcons first super bowl in 99

But even after 51 years of being a season ticket holder, Rogers didn't win the lottery for Super Bowl LI.

"I'm disappointed but I'm not upset about that," Rogers says.

He understood why. Officials said there are fewer tickets this time around to start with -.and they're not easy to get. Here's a breakdown of how tickets are allotted.

35 percent of the tickets go to each competing team with both getting 17.5 percent of the pot.

33 percent goes to the remaining 28 NFL teams 1 percent for each team.

25 percent are giving to the NFL 5 percent goes to the host city's team

Each team can distribute them however they choose. Some give them to season ticket holders through a lottery. Some tickets are sold to re-sellers like tiqiq.com There's also a small percentage that is typically given to drawings for radio stations and charities.

Fans can enter the Super Bowl lottery but you have to submit your information the year before. To enter the NFL lottery, send an certified, self-addressed letter requesting two tickets to super bowl random drawing, P.O. Box 49140, Strongsville, OH 44149-0140. You can also make the same request through your favorite NFL team directly.

