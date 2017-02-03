A handmade shirt for an adorable Falcons fan

And the cuteness keeps on coming.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shared this photo of Ella, a beautiful 15-month-old who was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), which is a very rare form of cancer, when she was 7-months-old.

This little Falcons fan has been living at the Aflac Cancer Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for about two months.

Her grandmother made her the festive Falcons shirt when the Dirty Birds were competing for the NFC Championship, which they won.

So this shirt must be good luck and hopefully that luck will help the Falcons win the Super Bowl this weekend. Rise up Ella!

Also, another CHOA patient is showing his Falcons pride and winning the internet over. Meet Wyatt.

