All Falcons stand for anthem, Quinn to hold meeting about protests

VIDEO: Dan Quinn reacts to players kneeling for anthem and if it will continue

Alec McQuade, WXIA 1:13 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

ATLANTA -- After two Falcons players knelt during the national anthem last week, no Falcons players knelt during the anthem on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before their game with the Buffalo Bills.

The team stood arm-in-arm during the anthem like majority of the team did in Detroit the previous week. But last week, Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe knelt with their arms linked.

There were about six Buffalo Bills players kneeling on Sunday.

After the anthem, CBS reported that Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will hold an extensive team meeting on Monday about the protests and will bring in outside consultants. The goal of the meeting will be to find out how to evolve from protest to progress.

The Falcons and Bills kicked off at 1 p.m.

PHOTOS | NFL Players take a knee

