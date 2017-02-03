An exclusive tour of Houston with Atlanta officials to find out what Super Bowl LIII will look like

WXIA Live News

Share This Story

HOUSTON -- They were greeted at the entrance with a smile and a hearty hello from the people who have become known as “the ones in red.”

They distract you with their charm while your bags are sniffed by dogs and you are glanced over from head to toe by the robust police presence that is scattered around Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI.

It's just one of the things that has made Houston's Super Bowl week a success, so far.

The Super Bowl committees from Minneapolis, Atlanta and Miami each got their pleasant welcomes as they all gathered at the city’s volunteer headquarters off Main Street for their tour around the city on Friday.

“This is so much more than just a football game. There’s events upon events upon events. The idea is just how does it all fit to be the best experience ever,” Dan Corso, a member of the Atlanta Super Bowl Committee Board of Directors and Director of the Atlanta Sports Council, said exclusively to 11Alive.

The purpose of the tour was for the future host cities to examine how Houston is executing its Super Bowl plans and use whatever they learn to host America’s largest sporting event.

Atlanta is just two years away from hosting Super Bowl LIII at the soon-to-open Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a $1.5 billion facility.

For Corso, Feb. 3, 2019 will be here in no time.

It hasn’t even been a year since Atlanta found out it is hosting the NFL’s championship game. But the plan is fast in motion, working with a budget in the mid-$30 millions. It’s a budget that they are staying true to, so far, and believe they will have no trouble sticking to thanks to prior experience hosting big events, not to mention the College Football Playoff National Championship 13 months before the Super Bowl and the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four 14 months after.

“We’ll be fine. There’s the potential of efficiency between all big three events,” Corso said. “We’ll be able to apply some strategies to take advantage of some things we might need for all three that are the same and see were those budgets can apply.”

Corso, along with Board of Directors COO Dan Gordon, Metro Atlanta Host Committee COO Brett Daniels, and Frank Poe from the Georgia World Congress Center, toured the volunteer center, Super Bowl LIVE and the NFL Experience where daily activities and concerts occur during the week leading up to the game, as well as NRG Stadium to preview game day operations.

All of this to see how their preparations compare and see what they could do better.

But the committee already has a good idea how Super Bowl LIII will look in Atlanta.

The Layout of the Land

When the committee went to Charlotte, N.C. to present its bid to the NFL owners, they presented them with an array of venues around Atlanta that could host the massive events, like the media circus that is NFL Opening Night.

The NFL will ultimately pick where the events will be. The obvious places have already been decided. Centennial Olympic Park will be Super Bowl LIVE, where concerts and events will entertain the roughly one million people expected to visit Atlanta that week.

The Georgia World Congress Center will host the NFL Experience, which hosts more activities, museums and events such as autograph sessions. It will also likely be where the media center and league offices will be set up, like in Houston where all three events are located in the same central location in the heart of Downtown.

Other venues that Corso expects to be used are Philips Arena and the College Football Hall of Fame. He hinted that some of where the events will be will end up in venues that aren’t built yet.

“We’re evolving it seems like, on a monthly basis, so new things may come online by the time we get into the heart of planning,” he said.

“We’ll always be looking for more space. As you can see, this thing’s only gonna get bigger, is my guess, in the next couple of years,” Daniels said.

In Houston, NRG Stadium is eight miles away from downtown. The teams are staying in hotels well away from the events, as well, making it for a more spread out Super Bowl.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl set-up in downtown Houston

Corso said that Atlanta’s layout will be more concentrated to Downtown thanks to the "walkability" of the area that the committee boasted in its bid.

“What we’re finding here in Houston is, while they do have some of it concentrated, they also have it spread out. So their transportation plan is more in depth. We’ll still have to have one, but that fact that we’re walkable changes this for us for the better.”

Soaking it all in

Many of the committee members took pictures of the PowerPoint slides that went by as the director of the volunteers gave a lecture on the more than year long process of finding, interviewing and selecting the 10,000 volunteers that are helping in Houston during Super Bowl week all over the city.

It’s just one of many logistical tasks that the committee must plan for the next year and execute the year leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

While in Houston, Corso and his colleagues will evaluate how the infrastructure works, the city’s signing plan, volunteer programs, transportation system and how the media embraces the event to get a general vibe.

At a press conference on Friday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen in Houston thus far.

“Everything I’ve seen so far, including traffic, has not been bad at all,” Blank said. “I think we can learn a lot from here. We’ve had a big team here all week. We’ve had a team here the last couple of weeks, seeing, overseeing, understanding all the best practices.”

Some of what the future host cities learned on Friday from Houston were the processes the city went through for every component. For example, the volunteer director detailed when they began interviewing more than 30,000 volunteers from all over the country. After roughly $1.5 million spent in background checks, narrowing the list down to 10,000 volunteers, and preparing the operations center, then comes training. It’s a process that takes a lot of the year leading up to the game, and it’s just one part of the bigger picture.

There’s traffic flow, which requires the Atlanta Police Department, and strategizing which roads to close and when. Then there’s how to mitigate traffic because of congestion and detours. Daniels said there could be a level of coordination with tech companies to provide more accurate updates for traffic flow and road closures in Atlanta for people using navigation systems since plans are constantly changing.

There’s security, which require the FBI, Homeland Security, Secret Service and police support from the rest of the state and country. It’s also one of the most important components to get right, and having plans in place for anything-- good or bad-- that might happen.

There’s upgrading and renovations. Houston renovated its George R. Brown convention center, which is hosting the NFL Experience and media center. An official from the convention center said they spent $175 million in renovating the convention center and the park around it. They added trendy restaurants in and around the convention center. It’s an experiment to see if people who visit during the Super Bowl will continue to return to the area even after the big game and its visitors have left.

It’s learning all these minute details that build up to create one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and using them to make the next one better. Luckily for Atlanta, the city knows a thing or two about putting on big events.

Atlanta has prior experience

Atlanta hosted the Super Bowl in 2000, but a lot has changed since then. There’s not much reason to look back at that event to apply to 2019. The city’s population has increased exponentially since then, and the Downtown area has been transformed.

Since then, other large events have been in Downtown, such as the Final Four and College Football Playoff semifinals that have gradually prepared Atlanta. Before the Super Bowl, Atlanta is hosting the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Don’t forget, we’re already planning for that, and what we learn from that planning process will apply to this event,” Corso said. “That’s the unique aspect of having those big three events in consecutive years. The continuity between those events and the things that you can learn and apply I think will be a big advantageous for us.”

Corso sees that as a huge advantage.

A helping hand

Minneapolis is one year away from hosting the Super Bowl. On Monday, there will be an event to hand-off the metaphorical ball to them.

“Once the ball gets handed to us, all heads turn to Minnesota,” Mike Howard told 11Alive, a spokesperson for the city’s Super Bowl committee.

Minneapolis and Atlanta are in constant communication with each other and the NFL, something Blank told reporters the league coordinates well and helps each Super Bowl reach its full potential.

Atlanta is watching Minneapolis just as closely as its watching Houston.

“It’s great that the committee is here,” Brown said of Atlanta. “I think that’s valuable. I think just watching, learning, soaking things up is the right thing to do, and you’ll be on the right track.”

Like Atlanta, Minneapolis centered its Super Bowl pitch around its new stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium. While the work that goes into getting public support for that can be tough, Howard said he thinks it will be worth it for both cities and its communities.

“The work that goes into passing legislation for a new stadium is always a long process. I think we found in Minnesota, once folks see this new stadium over the course of the year, the wow factor for folks is high during this first season. I think there’s an excitement around that that people are really excited that we have this wonderful, urban stadium and that’ll be a bit of the crown jewel for the Super Bowl.”

“They’ve been very, very helpful talking about different strategies,” Corso said on Minneapolis’ committee. “As we get into the heart of planning, they’ve been very opened about meeting with us and about what they’re learning and what’s working for them that we can apply to Atlanta.”

It’s 730 days until Super Bowl LIII. It seems like a long time away. But for the Atlanta Super Bowl committee, they know they’ve got a lot of work to do in actually a very short amount of time.