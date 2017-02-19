Analyst: Kyle Shanahan should be locked in a room with Roddy White as punishment for SB loss

Feb 9, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during a press conference at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

It has been two weeks, and no one in Atlanta is over the outcome of Super Bowl LI.

As time passes, there seems to be more and more anger towards former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and how he called the end of the game.

Brandon Leak, a radio personality on 680 The Fan in Atlanta who is also known as "Hometeam," was a panelist on 11Alive's Sports Extra. When asked about former Falcons receiver Roddy White saying he wanted to fight Shanahan over him blowing the Super Bowl, Leak when on quite the rant.

"If you're on a jury, I want you to find Kyle Shanahan guilty of not running the football...on all counts," Leak said.

His sentence?

"Remand him to a room with Roddy White for five minutes."

Oh boy. Watch Leak's full rant:

