Antonio Brown shows off a new hairdo at NFL Honors

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:43 PM. EST February 04, 2017

HOUSTON -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has another new hair style.

On the red carpet of NFL Honors Night, one night before Super Bowl LI, Brown was seen talking to reporters on the red carpet with a new Mohawk.

Brown has had many different hairstyles over the years: 

