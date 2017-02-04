Antonio Brown shows off a new hairdo at NFL Honors

HOUSTON -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has another new hair style.
On the red carpet of NFL Honors Night, one night before Super Bowl LI, Brown was seen talking to reporters on the red carpet with a new Mohawk.
Antonio Brown on the red carpet of #NFLHonors. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/6fuxKL2DNv pic.twitter.com/DVwxtnc0NQ— 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) February 4, 2017
Who told Antonio Brown that his hair was okay??? ✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/S4kDhzcwjR— Katniss Everdeen (@MissElecia) February 4, 2017
Brown has had many different hairstyles over the years:
Antonio Brown's style inspiration. pic.twitter.com/jGhNdWSFrF— BuzzFeed Sports (@BuzzFeedSports) September 11, 2015
a twerking fish! RT @PeoplesInc— Petty Crocker (@Taa_von_) September 13, 2016
In case you missed it... Antonio brown dressed his hair like a fish yesterday pic.twitter.com/kb061cbcAJ
