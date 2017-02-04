Antonio Brown shows off a new hairdo at NFL Honors

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) greets fans prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

HOUSTON -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has another new hair style.

On the red carpet of NFL Honors Night, one night before Super Bowl LI, Brown was seen talking to reporters on the red carpet with a new Mohawk.

Who told Antonio Brown that his hair was okay??? ✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/S4kDhzcwjR — Katniss Everdeen (@MissElecia) February 4, 2017

Brown has had many different hairstyles over the years:

a twerking fish! RT @PeoplesInc

In case you missed it... Antonio brown dressed his hair like a fish yesterday pic.twitter.com/kb061cbcAJ — Petty Crocker (@Taa_von_) September 13, 2016

