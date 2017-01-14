Arthur Blank breaks it down in Falcons locker room after win

Sep 27, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

The Atlanta Falcons owner has some moves.

After the Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship, the team had a big celebration in its locker room.

It involved Arthur Blank, the team's owner. He started breaking it down, and the Falcons players got out of the way to let him do his thing:

It's not break dancing, but at 74-years-old, it's pretty darn close.

PHOTOS | Falcons celebrate playoff win

