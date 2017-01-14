WXIA
Close

Arthur Blank breaks it down in Falcons locker room after win

Matt Ryan praises receivers after beating Seahawks in playoffs

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:30 PM. EST January 14, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons owner has some moves.

After the Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship, the team had a big celebration in its locker room.

It involved Arthur Blank, the team's owner. He started breaking it down, and the Falcons players got out of the way to let him do his thing:

It's not break dancing, but at 74-years-old, it's pretty darn close.

PHOTOS | Falcons celebrate playoff win 

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

What the Falcons said after pounding the Seahawks in playoffs

WXIA

Falcons get their revenge against Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship

WXIA

Twitter falls in love with 'Saxthem' at Falcons-Seahawks game

WXIA

Thousands tailgate before Falcons' NFL Playoff game

WXIA

Falcons secondary wears 'misfits' hoodies into Dome on gameday

WXIA

Finding faith: Falcons WR playing in memory of mom

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories