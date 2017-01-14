Arthur Blank breaks it down in Falcons locker room after win

The Atlanta Falcons owner has some moves.
After the Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship, the team had a big celebration in its locker room.
It involved Arthur Blank, the team's owner. He started breaking it down, and the Falcons players got out of the way to let him do his thing:
#InBrotherhood we break it down! pic.twitter.com/ZjudQC8Z65— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2017
It's not break dancing, but at 74-years-old, it's pretty darn close.
PHOTOS | Falcons celebrate playoff win
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs