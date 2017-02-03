Arthur Blank reveals what his Super Bowl dance moves might look like

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank dances with players after the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

HOUSTON -- Arthur Blank is really looking forward to the Super Bowl.

"I'm not nervous at all," the team's owner told reporters on Friday. "I'm anxious for Sunday to get here. I'm anxious for our team to get going."

Blank believes the Falcons will be successful and beat the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium because of their preparation and treating it like a normal week.

"They've beaten two quarterbacks in a row that have been to the Super Bowl and have been very successful," Blank said. "We're used to beating the best and being successful."

Therefore, Blank didn't shy away from talking about the dance moves he hopes to be showing off on Sunday if the Falcons win their first title.

"It's going to be the dance of the emotion of the moment, whatever that looks like. If I had to prescribe what a dance like that would look like, it wouldn't look good," Blank said. "The dances of the emotion and joy are the best and spontaneous."

Blank, whose dance moves after each game of the NFL Playoffs has gone viral, said he's surprised by all the attention he's been getting.

"It looks more like chicken flapping to me, but it's great," he said.

He also revealed that he's kind of superstitious. So he'll try and stick to his pre-game routine of meeting with the coaches, roaming the locker room and field before going to his private suit to watch the game. The only thing that will change is what he's wearing.

"It'll be a different pair of underwear," Blank said, getting a laugh. "Different suit. It won't be the same clothing."

Other points of emphasis from Blank's pre-Super Bowl press conference were that the selling of Personal Seat Licenses at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has spiked since the team beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

He also stressed how he doesn't want this team to be known as a "one-year wonder," and everyone will strive to work to continue building the franchise to be known as a championship franchise. That means doing most of the celebrating (if they win) on Sunday and a little more after, before going right back to the drawing board for next season.

"We're going to have the biggest bullseye on us next year."

