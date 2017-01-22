Arthur Blank shows off new dance moves after Falcons win NFC Championship

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank showed us his dance moves in the team's locker room after beating the Seattle Seahawks.
They were okay, but a lot can change in a week.
The Falcons are going to the Super Bowl after beating the Green Bay Packers 44-21 on Sunday, and Blank showed everyone during the trophy presentation that he's been working on his moves.
Keep on dancing, Arthur! pic.twitter.com/TpqRuB56Kj— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2017
What's the 74-year-old going to do if he lifts the Lombardi Trophy?
