Arthur Blank shows off new dance moves after Falcons win NFC Championship

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reacts on the sidelines during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff against the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank showed us his dance moves in the team's locker room after beating the Seattle Seahawks.

They were okay, but a lot can change in a week.

The Falcons are going to the Super Bowl after beating the Green Bay Packers 44-21 on Sunday, and Blank showed everyone during the trophy presentation that he's been working on his moves.

What's the 74-year-old going to do if he lifts the Lombardi Trophy?

