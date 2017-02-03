Artist paints Falcons-inspired murals at Atlanta tunnel

ATLANTA -- A local artist has been painting an infamous Atlanta street tunnel with Falcons-inspired murals.

Hank Samuels considers himself a longtime Falcons fan. He said painting the Krog Street tunnel shows that the city supports the hometown team.

Painting murals is a labor of love worth every minute, especially now.

“As a longtime Falcons fan this has been one of the best seasons in a while,” Samuels said.

He’s no stranger to getting attention for his work. A few weeks ago, one of his paintings was featured in a Falcons hype video.

“It’s just a feeling of a blessing--makes you want to do an even better one next time,” he said.

