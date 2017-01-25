ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with a Falcons flag after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Remember when Mayor Kasim Reed and Mayor Ed Murray of Seattle placed a friendly bet on the Seahawks and Falcons game? What about when Reed placed a bet with the Mayor of Green Bay over the NFC Championship game?

Well now Atlanta and New England have joined in on the fun of NFL wagers, but this time the fun involves two popular theme parks.

Six Flags over Georgia and Six Flags New England have placed a bet on what each park must do if the opposing city should win the Super Bowl.

If the Atlanta Falcons take the victory and are named Super Bowl LI Champs, Six Flags New England must rename their thrilling swing ride SkyScreamer as the "Falcons SkyScreamer." Additionally, the park must serve a limited amount of Georgia Peach Pie to all Season Dining Pass guests during their opening weekend in April. The park president must also ride the Falcon’s SkyScreamer, with a Falcon’s Rise Up flag attached, while wearing a Falcon’s jersey.

On the other hand, if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Six Flags Over Georgia must rename their SkyScreamer as the "Patriots SkyScreamer" and serve a limited amount of New England Clam Chowder to all Season Dining Pass guests during opening weekend in March. Dale Kaetzel, the Park President will also have to ride the Patriot SkyScreamer, with a Patriots flag attached, while wearing a Patriots jersey.

May the best team win. Rise Up Falcons!

